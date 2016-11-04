Dr. Clayton Railey | Chesapeake College

Dr. Clayton Railey has been named vice president of workforce and academic programs for Chesapeake College, the community college on Maryland’s Eastern Shore serving students in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Railey previously served as provost at Buck’s County Community College. He left Chesapeake College in 2006, where he was a faculty member, to become dean of communications, arts and humanities at Delaware County Community College. He began his teaching career at St. Francis Academy and was the headmaster of St Ignatius Loyola Academy, both in Baltimore.

