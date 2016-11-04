Quantcast
Don't Miss

Dr. Clayton Railey | Chesapeake College

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2016

railey-clayton-chesapeake-collegeDr. Clayton Railey has been named vice president of workforce and academic programs for Chesapeake College, the community college on Maryland’s Eastern Shore serving students in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Railey previously served as provost at Buck’s County Community College. He left Chesapeake College in 2006, where he was a faculty member, to become dean of communications, arts and humanities at Delaware County Community College. He began his teaching career at St. Francis Academy and was the headmaster of St Ignatius Loyola Academy, both in Baltimore.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo