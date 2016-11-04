Guy Flynn | DLA Piper

Guy Flynn, a partner in the Baltimore office of DLA Piper and chair of the firm’s Maryland real estate practice, was honored by the Bnai Zion Foundation for his work as a legal and community leader in the greater Baltimore area. Flynn received the recognition Nov. 3 at Bnai Zion’s inaugural gala. The Bnai Zion Foundation supports humanitarian projects and philanthropic initiatives in the US and Israel. Flynn is widely recognized as a leading attorney in the areas of commercial real estate investment, development, leasing and finance. He is active in several business and charitable organizations in Maryland, serving as a trustee or member of numerous boards, including the Baltimore City Board of Ethics, Walters Art Museum, Maryland Legal Aid, Baltimore Efficiency & Economy Foundation Inc., Family & Children’s Services of Central Maryland Inc., The Center Club, and the Center for Urban Families. Flynn also serves as partner-in-charge of DLA Piper’s downtown Baltimore office.

