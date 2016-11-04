Quantcast
Don't Miss

Guy Flynn | DLA Piper

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2016

Guy Flynn

Guy Flynn

Guy Flynn, a partner in the Baltimore office of DLA Piper and chair of the firm’s Maryland real estate practice, was honored by the Bnai Zion Foundation for his work as a legal and community leader in the greater Baltimore area. Flynn received the recognition Nov. 3 at Bnai Zion’s inaugural gala. The Bnai Zion Foundation supports humanitarian projects and philanthropic initiatives in the US and Israel. Flynn is widely recognized as a leading attorney in the areas of commercial real estate investment, development, leasing and finance. He is active in several business and charitable organizations in Maryland, serving as a trustee or member of numerous boards, including the Baltimore City Board of Ethics, Walters Art Museum, Maryland Legal Aid, Baltimore Efficiency & Economy Foundation Inc., Family & Children’s Services of Central Maryland Inc., The Center Club, and the Center for Urban Families. Flynn also serves as partner-in-charge of DLA Piper’s downtown Baltimore office.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo