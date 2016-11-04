Md. man gets 30 years for beating of autistic boy

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



HAGERSTOWN — A Washington County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating his girlfriend's then-6-year-old autistic son. The Herald-Mail reports that 22-year-old Aaron Vanmeter was sentenced Tuesday in the beating of Dustin Barnhart of Hancock in July 2015. Vanmeter was convicted in July of first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury and ...