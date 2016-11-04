Quantcast
More than 800K cast early votes in Maryland

By: Associated Press November 4, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland officials say the state saw a record number of voters casting ballots early. Media outlets report more than 800,000 people had turned out at polls by the time early voting ended Thursday evening. That's more than the 430,500 Marylanders who voted early during the 2012 presidential election. The record turnout means more than 20 ...

