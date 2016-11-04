Quantcast
Don't Miss

School bus driver in Baltimore crash shouldn’t have been behind wheel

By: Associated Press Brian Witte November 4, 2016

The driver of a Baltimore school bus involved in a deadly crash with a commuter bus this week should not have been at the wheel because his commercial driver's license was suspended two months earlier. Glenn R. Chappell's one-year Medical Examiner's Certificate expired Aug. 31, and the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration did not receive an updated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo