Maryland takes measures to increase voter access

By: Capital News Service Connor Mount and Charlie Wright November 4, 2016

COLLEGE PARK —The state of Maryland, whose voters experienced long lines in the 2012 election, made big changes to the voting system to correct wait time problems and accommodate a group of newly eligible voters: ex-felons. Those that make their way to the polls on Tuesday will find the most noticeable change to be the return to ...

