Md. ombudsman promises interim report on Howard County schools’ access

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 4, 2016

An interim report on Howard County Public Schools systems' compliance with the Maryland Public Information Act could come in a few weeks, according to the state's public access ombudsman. News of the report came as Lisa A. Kershner updated members of the legislature's Joint Committee on Legislative Information, Technology and Open Government. "This project, I think it ...

