Immediate opening for paralegal with experience in personal injury, med mal and/or mass tort litigation. Candidate should have a four-year college degree. Responsibilities include: performing client screening; drafting and filing case-related correspondence, pleadings, and discovery; scheduling and calendaring case-related matters and tracking deadlines; maintaining case files; and communicating with clients, experts, and witnesses. Please email resumes and cover letters to: hbutterfield@myadvocates.com.

