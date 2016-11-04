Quantcast
Don't Miss

Sitting Md. judges face challenge in three counties

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 4, 2016

Voters in three counties have contested judicial elections on their ballots, with challengers who either made it through the primary process or successfully obtained the nomination of a third party. Judges are appointed to the circuit court by the governor after being recommended by their local judicial nominating commission. They must later be confirmed in the next ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo