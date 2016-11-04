Md. sues for unused funds given to now-unaccredited college

Share this: Email

Embattled Sojourner-Douglass College, which lost its accreditation last year and has been fighting to regain it ever since, is facing additional legal woes after the attorney general announced Friday the state will sue for repayment of unspent grant funds. The suit, filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court, alleges non-repayment of $400,000 in grant funds which were ...