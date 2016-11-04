Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. sues for unused funds given to now-unaccredited college

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 4, 2016

Embattled Sojourner-Douglass College, which lost its accreditation last year and has been fighting to regain it ever since, is facing additional legal woes after the attorney general announced Friday the state will sue for repayment of unspent grant funds. The suit, filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court, alleges non-repayment of $400,000 in grant funds which were ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo