Quantcast
Don't Miss

Solo and small firm attorneys advised to think about their legacy

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 4, 2016

While planning for retirement is a given for most attorneys, planning for a sudden disaster like death or disability is likely not at the forefront of many professionals’ minds. But for lawyers running solo or small firms, it’s essential to be prepared for the worst, attorney Kevin F. Bress, a member at Pessin Katz Law ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo