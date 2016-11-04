Steve Bolton | Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake

Steve Bolton has been hired as chief operating officer and will serve on Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake‘s senior leadership team. In this role, he’ll oversee HFHC’s core programs, including home construction, family services, community engagement and volunteer management, as well as all ReStore operations. Steve will play a key role in developing and implementing efficient cross-departmental systems to foster collaboration and maximize mission impact. Originally from Baltimore, Bolton holds a business degree from University of Maryland, previously owned his own construction firm and spent 17 years as director of Habitat for Humanity of Portland, Maine.

