Boutique law firm in Columbia, MD is looking for two attorneys to fill litigation and document review and production roles.

We are seeking an attorney with 10+ years of experience in contract law, community association law, property development and/or comparable fields.

Role will include drafting and reviewing governing documents for community association clients, drafting opinion letters, reviewing management contracts, and occasional court and meeting attendance. Knowledge of collection law is a plus.

We are also seeking an attorney with 3-5 years’ experience in contract law, community association law, property development and/or civil litigation.

Compensation commensurate with experience. Great benefits package.

Please submit your resume in confidence to: blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #244 in the subject line.