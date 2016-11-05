Quantcast
Don't Miss
bestworst-110516

Best week, worst week: Tradepoint report points to economic success; USM to lose 100 jobs amid state cuts

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2016

A new report this week indicated that Tradepoint Atlantic will give the region a significant economic boost while the University System of Maryland faced the news that state budget cuts will force a cut of more than 100 jobs. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Thursday that a study released by the Sage Policy Group projected the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo