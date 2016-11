Allyson Davies has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor and member of the Laurie Karll Team. She is a 30-year resident of Baltimore and has more than 20 years real estate sales experience. Davies attended Miami (Ohio) University, earning a Bachelor of Science in interior design.

