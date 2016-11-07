Quantcast
Baltimore, Caves Valley Partners reach Cross Street Market deal

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 7, 2016

A subsidiary of Caves Valley Partners has agreed to a new management agreement to manage and overhaul Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. Under the agreement the market will be transformed in the next two years with $4.5 million in capital from CSM Ventures LLC, the subsidiary, and $2 million from the Baltimore Public Markets Corp. ...

