Md. high court expected to rule soon on ballots for inmates

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 7, 2016

With just hours to go before Election Day, a civil-rights attorney told Maryland’s top court Monday that incarcerated non-felons and pre-trial detainees in Baltimore will be denied their right to vote by a city elections board that has refused to place polling booths in jails or provide inmates ready access to absentee ballots.

