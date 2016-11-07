Quantcast
Don't Miss

False confessions: Va. lawyer attacks police interrogation, gains acquittal

Detective denies coercion during trial of jailer accused of sex with inmate

By: Virginia Lawyers Weekly Peter Vieth November 7, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. – A Lynchburg jury has acquitted a jailer accused of having sex with an inmate despite the jail guard’s alleged confession during a police interrogation session. “The devil is always in the details,” observed the jailer’s lawyer, who said he poked holes in the state’s evidence and persuaded jurors that his client had been ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

