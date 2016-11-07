Lynn Pierce | Keswick

Lynn Pierce, RN, C has been appointed an admissions liaison nurse with Keswick, a campus and community-based health care organization in Baltimore. Pierce joins Keswick with more than 25 years of experience in the health care field. She will be responsible for collaborating with hospital social workers and case managers to ensure a smooth transition for the person in need of care from the hospital to Keswick. Pierce previously held the roles of director of nursing and assistant director of nursing at an adult daycare facility specializing in long-term care and rehabilitation. She has also worked as a liaison for Catholic Charities and served as a representative on various hospital care providers committees that focus on decreasing hospital readmission rates.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.