Marriott tops 3Q profit forecasts

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BETHESDA — Marriott International Inc. on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $70 million. The Bethesda-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings ...