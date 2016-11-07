Trump bashed with spray paint at Md. county GOP headquarters

SALISBURY — A county Republican headquarters in Maryland has been vandalized with language bashing Donald Trump.

Delmarvanow reports that messages in spray paint appeared on the Wicomico Republican headquarters early Saturday morning. Someone disparaged the Republican nominee for president with foul language.

The vandal or vandals also drew Xs through campaign signs for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Szeliga.

Shawn Jester, president of the Wicomico County Republicans, said the vandalism was “cleaned up pretty quickly.”

Jester said another spray painted message included the beginning of the word he thought to be “homophobe.” The word stopped where the spray paint reached the edge of the window.