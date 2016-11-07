Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. college receives 2 record $25M donations

By: Associated Press November 7, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — St. John's College has received two $25 million donations in one day, with each gift enough to break the school's previous record for its largest single contribution. The Capital newspaper reports alumni Ron Fielding, a 1970 graduate, and Warren Spector, a 1981 graduate, announced they would each give $25 million to the college during ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo