Quantcast
Trooper stable after being struck while in her car in Md.

By: Associated Press November 7, 2016

UPPER MARLBORO — A Maryland State Police trooper is in stable condition after being struck in her vehicle while responding to another accident. State Police say Trooper Jasmine Ingram was responding to a single vehicle collision Saturday morning around 6:20 a.m. on the inner loop of I-495 in Prince George's county when the crash occurred. State ...

