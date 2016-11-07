Quantcast
McDaniel College to offer new online graduate program curriculum and instruction

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2016

McDaniel College has received approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission to offer its curriculum and instruction graduate program entirely online. Although many of the courses for the curriculum and instruction program have been available online for the past five years, students now have the option of completing their master’s degree completely online, face-to-face or as ...

