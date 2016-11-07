Quantcast
Pepper-sprayed Hagerstown girl seeks compensation, police training

By: Associated Press David Dishneau November 7, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — A 15-year-old girl who was pepper-sprayed while fighting with police after her bicycle hit a car is demanding unspecified compensation, her lawyer said Monday. She is also demanding that police undergo more training. Hagerstown city spokeswoman Erin Anderson confirmed that the city received the letter that attorney Robin Ficker sent Thursday to Mayor David ...

