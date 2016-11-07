Quantcast
Don't Miss

Report: Bus driver may have lost consciousness in other crash

By: Associated Press Brian Witte and Sarah Rankin November 7, 2016

The driver of the school bus involved in a deadly crash last week in Baltimore was taking medication for seizures when he had an accident two years ago, his wife told investigators at the time, according to records obtained Friday by The Associated Press. Glenn Chappell's wife spoke with officers after her husband apparently lost consciousness, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo