Tell the world you passed the Bar Exam

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor November 7, 2016

It’s Bar Exam results season!

We have posted the complete list of names (including the 69 who passed the out-of-state exam), and they will also be printed in Tuesday’s paper. But after working so hard to pass the exam, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to let the whole world know you are on your way to becoming a practicing attorney.

That’s why we want to help you share the news via Twitter. Fill out the form below and we’ll give you a shout-out on social media some time within the next week.

And let us be the first, right now, to say “Congratulations!”

