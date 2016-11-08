A return to civility, starting with us

As this post becomes part of the Generation J.D. record, Election Day will be in full swing. This will mark the end of one of the most acrimonious, uncivil, and disharmonious election cycles any political historian can ever remember. Not just the presidential general election, but the primary elections of each major party and down-ballot elections, including local school board elections, have taken on this flavor. Real friendships have been severed, Facebook friends have been “unfriended” and it seems we can no longer disagree without being disagreeable.

Anecdotally, many attorneys and courthouse personnel have reported that the tenor of anger and disharmony seems to have bled into the world of legal practice here in Maryland.

I am not the first to say that as soon as the polls close, it is time to begin to mend our tattered society. The issue of how we came to this level of divisiveness will no doubt be studied by a generation of sociology, American studies, and political science doctoral students. If we, as lawyers, commit ourselves to being part of the healing process, where can we begin?

Section 2 of the Maryland State Bar Association Code of Civility states as follows:

We will abstain from disparaging personal remarks or acrimony toward any participants in the legal process and treat everyone with fair consideration. We will advise our clients and witnesses to act civilly and respectfully to all participants in the legal process. We will, in all communications, speak and write civilly and respectfully to the Court, staff, and other court or agency personnel with an awareness that they, too, are an integral part of the judicial system.

For those like me who are members of the Montgomery County Bar Association, our companion Code of Civility states as follows:

In all matters I will be guided by a fundamental sense of honor, integrity and fair play. I will counsel my client to do likewise. I will show respect for myself and all with whom I am in contact; my respect will include appropriate courtesy, proper motivation, disavowal of prejudice, exercise of independent judgment and honoring of time commitments. My word is my bond; when given, my word will be honored. I will act with the highest degree of civility and courtesy in my dealings with other attorneys, particularly initial contacts with opposing counsel.

I humbly suggest that we, as lawyers, can more frequently agree to disagree. We can advocate our clients’ positions strongly but respectfully. We can avoid ad hominem attacks on each other’s motives. We can do what we can to tamp down any acrimony between our clients and adversarial parties instead of stoking the fires of anger. We can accommodate those extra few days that have no meaningful effect on the course of the litigation that our opposing counsel needs to respond to a motion or to discovery without turning the issue into a battle over motions to strike.

Finally, a hearty congratulations to all of those who received news on Friday that they passed the Maryland Bar! I hope you had a great weekend of celebration and that you didn’t get locked in a jury room when results were released.