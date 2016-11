Boutique litigation firm in downtown Baltimore is looking for a full time associate. Salsbury Sullivan, LLC concentrates in two primary practice areas: medical malpractice and serious personal injury and (2) real estate related risk management and litigation. We are looking for an associate with 2-5 years experience in civil litigation. Candidates should have a stellar academic background. Strong research and writing skills are required. Starting salary ranges from $75,000-$120,000. Resumes and cover letters should be sent to Ben Salsbury at bsalsbury@salsburysullivanlaw.com

