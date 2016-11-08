Quantcast
Baltimore developers, business leaders await next mayor — and key hires

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 8, 2016

It’s not so much who gets elected mayor, but whom Baltimore’s next leader will appoint to run city agencies that developers will be watching following the election. Baltimore voters were set to choose Tuesday between Democratic nominee state Sen. Catherine Pugh, Green Party nominee Joshua Harris, Republican Party nominee Alan Walden and several write-in candidates, including former ...

