Clinton takes Maryland; Van Hollen wins Senate

By: Tom Baden November 8, 2016

  Hillary Clinton has won the presidential contest in Maryland. The Democrat defeated Republican businessman Donald Trump on Tuesday to pick up 10 electoral votes. Clinton was heavily favored to win Maryland. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in the state. Not even Republican Gov. Larry Hogan supported Trump. Instead, Hogan wrote in the name of his father. The state's ...

