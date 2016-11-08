Quantcast
U.S. stock futures tumble as election narrows into dead heat

By: Bloomberg November 8, 2016

U.S. stock futures plunged as investors rushed to price in a potential victory by Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, as rising odds of victory for the Republican in a succession of key swing stakes shocked investors into a near-panic and threw global markets into disarray. December contracts on the S&P 500 Index lost 3.1 ...

