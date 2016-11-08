FEATURED MOVER | Jean Brannan, Harford Community Action Agency

The Harford Community Action Agency has appointed Jean Brannan its first director of philanthropy.

As director of philanthropy, Brannan serves as the principal fundraising officer, overseeing, planning and implementing a comprehensive development program to secure financial resources from individuals, foundations and corporations.

Prior to joining Harford Community Action Agency, Brannan served as development director for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, where she established the development program and led the nonprofit’s first capital campaign. She has also served in development positions at The Highlands School, Preservation Pennsylvania and York County Heritage Trust.

Active in the community, Brannan is founder and co-chair of Advancing Ourselves Development Roundtable; 2016 and 2017 co-chair of the Harford County Celebration of Philanthropy; and served as a presenter at the Harford County Grants Academy from 2013-15.

She has received numerous awards and honors including the Joel Sater Award for Creative Achievement in American Studies form Penn State; Distinguished Strategic Management Award and Harold C. Howard Servant-Leader Award from Eastern University; and Elias Award from Penn State York.

Brannan has been published in “Journal of York County Heritage” and “Susquehanna Heritage: A Journal of the Historical Society of Dauphin County.” She has also made presentations to various groups including the Mid-Atlantic American Studies Association, York Civil War Roundtable, Harris Town Chapter, ABWA, and Society of Architectural Historians.

ABOUT JEAN BRANNAN

Resides in:

Churchville

Education:

Master of Arts, in American studies from Penn State University, a Master of Science in nonprofit management from Eastern University and a Bachelor of Arts in integrative arts from Penn State.

What’s the one museum that is on the top of your must-see list?

Gettysburg National Military Park is on the top of my list because the concentration of history there is a rare thing, and you don’t find that in many other places.

If you had not chosen nonprofit work as a profession, what would you choose and why?

If I had not entered the nonprofit sector, I probably would have chosen to be a full-time writer. I love reading and writing; there’s no such thing as too many books!

Favorite vacation:

I absolutely love to vacation in Williamsburg, Va. It’s definitely a favorite destination.

When I want to relax, I…

Go for a walk with our dog, Maximus, curl up with a book or do some creative writing.

Favorite book:

“Up From Slavery,” by Booker T. Washington

Favorite quotation:

“I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free.” — Michelangelo

