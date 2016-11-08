Quantcast
JACQUES GELIN, ET AL. v. BOARD OF APPEALS OF THE CITY OF ROCKVILLE, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2016

Administrative law -- Application for special exception -- Adequacy of evidence and findings This case involves a special exception application filed by Rubina Mohammed (“applicant”), to increase the number of children in her Rockville home child care business from eight to twelve children. Jacques Gelin and other members of the West End Citizens’ Association (“WECA”), appellants/cross-appellees,2 ...

