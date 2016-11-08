Quantcast
Prosecutors move to dismiss most of Jeffrey Cohen’s federal appeal

Former insurance executive knew appellate rights forfeited when he took plea deal, motion states

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 8, 2016

The federal government has requested that the bulk of former insurance adjuster Jeffrey B. Cohen's appeal of his conviction and sentencing for insurance fraud and obstruction of justice be dismissed because he waived his appellate rights by entering a plea agreement. Cohen pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, false statements to insurance regulators and ...

