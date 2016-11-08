MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY

Salary range is $59,072 to $97,912.

Closing Date: 11/23/2016

Montgomery County Government – Office of the County Attorney seeks to fill a full-time Assistant County Attorney position for its Human Resources Division to act as counsel and provide legal advice on labor relations, equal employment and human rights matters, prosecute cases before the Animal Matters Hearing Board, as well as defend or prosecute cases involving the County, Self-Insurance Fund agencies, and their employees before State and Federal courts. Applicants are required to have a J.D. and be a member in good standing of the Maryland Bar or equivalents, and have at least one (1) year of professional experience as a law clerk or in a similar capacity. Salary is negotiable based on experience.

APPLY DIRECTLY TO THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY WEBSITE. NO OTHER WEBSITES (E.G., MONSTER.COM) WILL BE ACCEPTED.

To view the entire job announcement and apply online, visit www.montgomervcountvmd.gov/hr Click on “Search Jobs,” then select “General Professional” and the job listing is located under job ID: IRC23636.

EOE: M/F/D