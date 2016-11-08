Why would anyone want to pose as a lawyer?

Welcome to a special Election Day edition of The Law Blog Roundup. Tuesday marks the anniversary of presidential-election victories of Grover Cleveland (1892), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1932) and John F. Kennedy (1960).

Here are some news items as you wait in line at the polls or await returns.

— He’s not a lawyer, but he played one on an arbitration panel.

— Will California go for pot?

— Whither Merrick Garland?

— Can a shorthanded Supreme Court handle a Trump v. Clinton or Clinton v. Trump appeal?