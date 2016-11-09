$1.25M settlement reached in Anne Arundel Co. crash suit

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A lawsuit filed by a Severna Park man who was in a coma for nine days after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver has settled for $1.25 million. David Saul was driving his Ford Focus on Chestnut Tree Drive in Cape St. Claire, a suburb of Annapolis, at about 11:30 p.m. on July 8, ...