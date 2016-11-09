Quantcast
For Hogan, a new kind of Trump problem

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 9, 2016

A controversial president-elect not supported by Gov. Larry Hogan could open a door for Democrats seeking to oust the first-term governor. Hogan enters a re-election campaign that could be affected by Donald Trump. Hogan refused to endorse or even vote for the Republican nominee, instead choosing to vote for his own father. Trump's victory, however, coupled ...

