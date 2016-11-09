Quantcast
Don't Miss

Trump’s victory likely dooms Gallagher’s bid for federal bench in Md.

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 9, 2016

The presidential election of Donald J. Trump likely ends U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher’s bid for a seat on the federal district court in Baltimore. President Barack Obama’s nomination of Gallagher has laid dormant in the Senate since May 19, as the legislative body’s Republican leadership has declined to move her name to the floor ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]