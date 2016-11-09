Hogan vows to work with Trump, calls for bipartisan cooperation

One day after casting his vote for his father rather than for either of the two major party candidates, Gov. Larry Hogan vowed to work President-elect Donald J. Trump and called for bipartisan cooperation.

“I offer my congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump and to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, and will work with the new administration on behalf of all Marylanders,” Hogan said in a statement released Wednesday morning. “Now is the time for all of us to come together to find real solutions to the problems we face as a country. For the past two years, our administration has been committed to working with both Democrats and Republicans to change Maryland for the better and that is exactly what we need to see more of in Washington, D.C. As we move forward, I encourage both parties to leave behind the divisive politics that have marred this election season and our nation for far too long and focus on doing what is best for America.”

Hogan said Tuesday he wrote in the name of his father, who he credited with teaching him about holding office with integrity. The governor, over the better part of the last year, has distanced himself from Trump, criticizing the Republican for comments he’s made on the campaign trail and ultimately announcing he would not vote for his party’s nominee.