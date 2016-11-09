Baltimore city court clerk Lavinia Alexander dies

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lavinia Alexander, clerk of the court for Baltimore City Circuit Court, died Tuesday after serving in the position since March 2015 following the death of her predecessor. Chief Deputy Clerk Marilyn Bentley will serve as acting clerk until a replacement is named. “We are profoundly saddened by the untimely death of our Clerk of Court, Lavinia Alexander," Administrative ...