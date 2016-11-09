Quantcast
Baltimore city court clerk Lavinia Alexander dies

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 9, 2016

Lavinia Alexander, clerk of the court for Baltimore City Circuit Court, died Tuesday after serving in the position since March 2015 following the death of her predecessor. Chief Deputy Clerk Marilyn Bentley will serve as acting clerk until a replacement is named. “We are profoundly saddened by the untimely death of our Clerk of Court, Lavinia Alexander," Administrative ...

