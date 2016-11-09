Quantcast
Maryland to be without a woman in congressional delegation

By: Associated Press Brian Witte November 9, 2016

For the first time in decades, Maryland will be without a woman in the state's congressional delegation. Rep. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, on Tuesday won the seat that will be open when Sen. Barbara Mikulski retires next year after 30 years in the Senate. In April's Democratic primary, Van Hollen defeated Rep. Donna Edwards, who ...

