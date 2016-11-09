Rosenstein plans to remain U.S. attorney

Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein has told associates he has no plans to leave his job when President-elect Donald J. Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Trump, of course, could relieve Rosenstein of his duties if the incoming president chooses to do so. However, if the past is prologue, Rosenstein — who has served in Republican and Democratic administrations — will remain Maryland’s top federal prosecutor.

Then-President George W. Bush, a Republican, appointed Rosenstein to be U.S. attorney in 2005 and he has remained on the job under Democratic President Barack Obama. Bush also nominated Rosenstein, for a seat on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but the nomination was never considered by the Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee as Bush’s presidency drew to a close in January 2009.