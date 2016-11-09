Quantcast
Don't Miss

Sitting judges prevail where challenged; Turner joins Prince George’s bench

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 9, 2016

A non-incumbent judicial candidate joined the bench in Prince George's County following Tuesday's election but sitting judges retained their seats in jurisdictions where they faced Election Day challengers. Appellate court judges on the ballot were also approved for continuance in office. Ingrid M. Turner, a former member of the Prince George’s County Council who briefly ran for ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]