Quantcast
Don't Miss

Trump will now have the power to swiftly move on trade

By: The Washington Post Ana Swanson November 9, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump has called for dramatic changes in U.S. trade policy. He's labeled the North American Free Trade Agreement and other U.S. trade deals a disaster. He's threatened to levy high tariffs on Chinese imports, at times up to 45 percent. He's promised to charge a 35 percent tax on goods from Mexico. He's even ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]