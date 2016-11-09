Trump’s Supreme Court list includes former reporter

The next Supreme Court justice could be a former newspaper reporter.

With the election of Donald J. Trump dooming the long-stalled nomination of Merrick Garland to the high court, attention shifts to the president-elect’s disclosed list of his potential nominees to fill the seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in February.

That list includes 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Diane S. Sykes, 58, whom then-President George W. Bush appointed to the Chicago-based panel in 2004.

Sykes, a 1984 graduate of Marquette University Law School, took what appears to be a common path to the federal court. She clerked for U.S. District Judge Terence T. Evans in Milwaukee and then worked for Whyte & Hirschboeck, a law firm in the city, from 1985 to 1992. She served as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge from 1992 to 1999 before being named to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by then-Gov. Tommy G. Thompson.

But the law was not her first career.

Sykes, a 1980 graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, toiled for The Milwaukee Journal before joining the bar.

One wonders if Sykes’ checkered past will hurt her chances for Senate confirmation if Trump nominates her for the Supreme Court.