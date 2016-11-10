Bernie McLaughlin | Point Breeze Credit Union

Quantcast
By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2016

Bernie McLaughlin

Bernie McLaughlin

Bernie McLaughlin, president and CEO of Point Breeze Credit Union, recently accepted the Chairman’s Award from the Hunt Valley Business Forum for the credit union’s continued support and influence in the community. McLaughlin was also named vice chairman of the HVBF Board of Directors.

McLaughlin will begin serving as vice chairman of the HVBF Board of Directors. In this role, he’ll support the growth of the organization, function as a voice for its members and oversee the community, educational and leadership programming.

