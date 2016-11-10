Quantcast
DAQUAN LEE TYLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of obstruction of justice and solicitation to intimidate witness Appellant, Daquan Lee Tyler, was tried and convicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County (McCally, J.) of obstruction of justice and solicitation to intimidate a witness. He was thereafter sentenced to a term of five years' imprisonment for obstruction ...

