ELVIS G. BAUTISTA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Accessories after the fact A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Elvis Geovan Bautista, the appellant, of attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, conspiracy to commit first degree assault, robbery with a dangerous weapon, use of a handgun in commission of a ...

